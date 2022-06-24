- Advertisement -

In partnership with Pipestone Energy Corp., Northwestern Polytechnic will be adding two new scholarships aimed at helping first-year students with their studies.

“Pipestone Energy Corp. is committed to supporting long-term value within our communities through enduring connections,” says Chris Soby, Director Land & Stakeholder Relations. “These scholarships have been established to encourage the continued development and success of the next generation of professionals in Northwestern Alberta.”

The Pipestone Entrance Scholarships are targeted toward any students looking to start their educational journey at the college, with two full-ride first-year entrance scholarships available. The first is a scholarship to the Bachelor of Engineering program, while the second is the first-year scholarship to an Indigenous student for any credit program at the institution.

“We are grateful for our wonderful learning community’s generosity,” said Cherene Griffiths, Vice-President External Relations. “With the help of our donors, we are continuing to increase accessibility to important local programming and smoothing the pathway to career success.”

- Advertisement -

Registration is open for the fall of 2022 and Northwestern Polytechnic has more than 230 scholarships available to students, as well as bursaries.