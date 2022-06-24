- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie says that construction will begin on the Vision West Business Park area on Sunday, including a full-depth reclamation of the road. That means a replacement of the foundation and surface. The project will also see concrete and storm sewer repairs, line painting, and landscaping.

The construction is set to occur on 97 Avenue between 120 Street and 124 Street and 120 Street between 97 Avenue and 100 Avenue. Traffic will be down to one lane, with the speed limit set at 30 kilometres per hour in the affected areas.

The city adds that crews will be out from Monday to Saturday, with the project expected to be completed by mid-July.