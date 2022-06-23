- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is asking for feedback from people on what they can do to improve snow and ice control. The city is exploring options such as changing service levels and adding or relocating costs.

A number of public consultations will take place for people to provide said feedback, including public town halls, virtual focus groups, a feedback survey, a Canada day booth, and an online questions space.

The public town halls are set for July 14th at Teresa Sargent Hall in the Montrose Cultural Centre from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone attending the town halls can give city staff their thoughts on how snow and ice control could be better.

There are also virtual focus groups on July 12th from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and on July 13th from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. People that want to participate in said focus groups can email the city and participants will receive a $50 honorarium for their time.

The main survey is 17 questions and can be completed by visiting the city engagement website.

On June 13th, city council and administration agreed to move forward with the review.