What are you passionate about? Is it travel, cooking or DIY projects? Do you dream of sharing your creative content with the community of Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and beyond?

Would $10,000 in production funding, training, peer-mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV help?

It’s your voice. Your passion. Your story to tell. TELUS STORYHIVE wants to help you connect with the resources you need through the Voices 2.0 program, intake is open now until July 28.

STORYHIVE IS LOOKING FOR UNIQUE IDEAS FROM THE COMMUNITY

The inaugural STORYHIVE Voices program was a success. They are excited to announce the second Voices program and are encouraging beginner and emerging creators from across British Columbia and Alberta to apply. Selected creators will be provided with $10,000 in production funding, as well as training, peer-mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

Edmonton-based Amy Skrocki, a recipient in the first Voices program, talks about her experience with STORYHIVE in creating her docu-series project, Crafting a Professional Career in the Arts: Against All Odds.



Amy Skrocki behind the scenes preparing for tear down – Photo by Tanner Skrocki

“As a creator who is new to the world of STORYHIVE and on-demand television, this was an incredible opportunity,” Skrocki says. “Receiving funding for this project helped me access equipment that I couldn’t before and allowed me to make the type of series I can be proud of!”

Skrocki continues: “The guidance I have received from the training and peer-mentorship has been simply incredible! The training that STORYHIVE provided at the outset of their Voices program was also very valuable and gave me a great footing to get my project started and the confidence to know I could do it!”

Skrocki attributes her success in being able to share the stories about invisibly disabled artists to her involvement with STORYHIVE during the first Voices program and the community of support she received. She is even more excited to see her hard work be shared through TELUS Optik TV this fall.

To any creators interested in applying for the Voices 2.0 intake, Skrocki says, “Don’t be afraid to give STORYHIVE a try, even if you don’t think you have the video and editing skills necessary yet. The peer-mentorship, community and resources provided are all there to help people in that exact position get to their goal of creating engaging content about their community and sharing it with a wider audience.”

If you can work the video on your phone or digital camera, then you are well on your way. Eligible video-based submissions include: Episodic, Non-Fiction, Visual Podcast, Digital Shorts, Cooking Shows, Trivia Shows, Gaming Shows, Talk Shows, Variety Shows, Crafts/DIY, Cityscapes, City-Specific Exploration/Local Travel, Vlogs, Lifestyle shows, Reality TV, and How-to Docs.

A LITTLE MORE ABOUT TELUS STORYHIVE

Ryan Logan, Territory Manager for Grand Prairie and Fort McMurray is proud to support local creators.

“We’re excited to launch another STORYHIVE Voices 2.0 program to continue empowering creators from all walks of life to share their locally reflective stories. We want to help content creators across B.C. and Alberta, including Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray, kickstart their content creation journey. If you have an idea to pitch, we encourage you to apply and share your story.”



Photo provided by TELUS STORYHIVE

STORYHIVE Voices is the hub for new and emerging content creators to grow their skills, their community impact and their audience. Last year’s program saw 91 creators kickstart their content creation journey with $10,000 in production funding, training, peer-mentorship and a community of support.

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has been able to support a community of more than 18,000 local content creators across British Columbia and Alberta, providing over $15 million in funding and creating a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills and bring their passion projects to life.

SUBMIT YOUR STORY AND SHARE YOUR VOICE

TELUS STORYHIVE is looking for up to 100 creators across British Columbia and Alberta to submit ideas, share their stories, and kickstart their content creation journey. This is your chance to share your passion with the community of Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and beyond!

For more information, and to apply for STORYHIVE Voices 2.0, visit www.storyhive.com/voices and submit your application before July 28, 12:00am (midnight) PT.



Website: www.storyhive.com