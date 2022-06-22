- Advertisement -

The Historic Forbes Homestead and Pioneer Hospital is now open for the season in Grande Prairie. The building is classified as a provincial historic resource site. It is also Grande Prairie’s first home and the first hospital that operated in the city.

Located behind the old QEII Hospital, the site is open for people to check out, and guided tours are also free. It contains some old medical equipment and other antiques on display.

Afternoon tea will be offered starting July 13th on select days until August 8th. The historic site is open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. until September 3, 2022.

The building is located at 10424 96 Street.