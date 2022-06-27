Colouring Contest featuring the 2day FM Superheroes & Villains

Designed by 2day FM’s own Morning Show Host Kyle Evans, featuring Drive Host Erica as the “villain”, Midday Show Host Courtney as the “hero” and Morning Show Host Kyle as the “sidekick”.

Print off the colouring sheet and use your creativity to finish the design!

Drop off your artwork to 2day FM by July 10th, 2022 for a chance to win the early bird prize of Weekend Passes to the 2022 GrandeCon.

Entries will be accepted at the 2day FM Studio until July 14th, colouring sheets will be accepted at GrandeCon until July 17th for a chance to win a pair of weekend passes to the 2023 event and a gift basket of goodies from your friends at 2day FM!