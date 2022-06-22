Listen Live
Teenager in serious condition after collision with water truck: RCMP

By Mac Vincent
RCMP Cruiser (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)
Grande Prairie RCMP is looking into a serious motor vehicle collision that resulted in a teenager and resident of the County of Grande Prairie being airlifted to hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

Authorities say that just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, they received a report of an incident between a water truck and a car on Range Road 25 and Township Road 742. As mentioned, the 16-year-old was seriously injured during the incident. The driver of the water truck was not injured.

RCMP has cleared the scene and continues to investigate the incident.

