No one is more excited than we are about the return of events this summer! Catch the 2day FM Summer Cruiser powered by Standard Auto Glass as it explores the community, checking out the hottest events, discovering hidden gems, and making your summer plans! Follow us to get your hands on cool swag and to get entered to win $1, 047 cash! Here for the best summer ever, supported by Eastlink Mobile, the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association and Ken Sargent GMC Buick.

Got an event you want us at? Let us know! Submit it to the Events Calendar or email gpcruiser@2dayfm.ca.

Title Sponsor: