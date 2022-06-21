- Advertisement -

A Grande Prairie man has been charged with drug possession offences. The RCMP reports officers were doing patrols downtown on May 24th when they found the suspect breaching his release conditions.

He was arrested and mounties allege they found various quantities of what’s suspected to be fentanyl, cocaine, meth, Xanax, T-3s, and crack cocaine. The search also reportedly turned up cash, cell phones, scales, and drug packaging materials.

42-year-old Jason Holtz faces six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and eight counts of failing to comply with a release order. He is due back in court Wednesday.