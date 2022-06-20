- Advertisement -

As part of the move to the new building, Grande Prairie Composite High School has unveiled a new logo and name for their staff and students.

The Grande Prairie Public School Board says that the phoenix is moving upwards and represents looking towards the future and rising to the occasion. The two spanned wings on either side of the phoenix represent strength and speed as they pull the phoenix up from behind the lettering.

“Our students can now proudly call themselves GPCHS Phoenixes. My sincere thanks to the school community for their input into selecting our new name, and to nine10 for the design. Our school division’s mission is to be a place where every student succeeds, and with this new school, our Phoenixes have a bright future,” says Principal Dennis Vobeyda.

The school, which students will transition to in the coming fall, cost approximately $78.5 million. Construction on the project began in November of 2019.