- Advertisement -

UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm watch has ended for the Grande Prairie region.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview area by Environment Canada.

The meteorological service says they are tracking a storm system that could bring high levels of winds, with possible flooding, and potentially large hail to the local area.

Locals are reminded that large hail can damage property and cause injury and severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

- Advertisement -

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”