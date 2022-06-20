- Advertisement -

The final early bird deadline for the Cash and Camping Lottery is just before midnight on Monday. The majority of the proceeds from the lottery will go towards 11 different community groups.

The deadline is the last chance to enter into a draw for a chance to win a private fishing charter for four or a $10,000 travel voucher. The lottery features over $458,000 in prizes.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the sales trailer in the Great Northern Casino parking lot, or by phone.