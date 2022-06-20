Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsFinal early bird deadline for Cash and Camping Lottery is Monday night
News

Final early bird deadline for Cash and Camping Lottery is Monday night

By Mac Vincent
The Cash and Camping Lottery sales trailer in the Great Northern Casino parking lot (Mac Vincent, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)
- Advertisement -

The final early bird deadline for the Cash and Camping Lottery is just before midnight on Monday. The majority of the proceeds from the lottery will go towards 11 different community groups.

The deadline is the last chance to enter into a draw for a chance to win a private fishing charter for four or a $10,000 travel voucher. The lottery features over $458,000 in prizes.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the sales trailer in the Great Northern Casino parking lot, or by phone.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News

2day FM