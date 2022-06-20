- Advertisement -

It’s been two years since a fire forced Source Energy Arena to close down. While parts of it have re-opened, the facility in Wembley is now back in full operation, with some renovations in place.

Vice President of the Wembley and District Agricultural Society Renee Corrigal says that seeing this day finally come means a lot.

“It feels really good. It’s been a long couple of years, but I’m really proud of the team and everybody who’s come together to make this happen.”

The whole ordeal has been difficult for the community. Corrigal and the team also went through a lengthy process involving insurance and contractors, but she’s grateful that they came out on the other side.

“The board is amazing. I’m really proud of all of them and the rebuild committee has been strong throughout and the board has supported us,” she says.

The support of the community has been crucial to making all of this happen, noted Corrigal.

“We want to thank the County of Grande Prairie, the Town of Wembley, and our industry around us has been a tremendous help. We would not have opened our doors without them,” she says.

With the space now open, it represents the main venue for events in Wembley. One they didn’t have after the Community Hall was demolished.

“Same as it was before. We’ll have weddings, birthday parties, celebrations, the gym, ice and ball hockey, anything that the community needs it for. Since the Community Hall has been taken down, this is really the only spot we have for that sort of thing,” she says.

More work is ongoing, but Corrigal feels everything is coming along nicely.

“It’s nice to see some life in the building and people coming in with smiles on their faces. I just want to again thank everyone for their support and their patience,” she adds.

The cost of the renovations is still to be determined.