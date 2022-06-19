- Advertisement -

No injuries were reported after a fire tore through part of a Westpointe home on Saturday.

The Grande Prairie Fire Department says they got to the scene Saturday evening, at which point, smoke and flames were visible as the fire had engulfed the kitchen at the rear of the home. Crews remained on scene for several hours to extinguish the fire and preserve property.

Officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be cooking oil which ignited due to high heat, causing an estimated $150,000 in damage to the home. Eight people have been displaced as a result of the blaze.