- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Dusty Kehler has been found safe, as per Peace Regional RCMP.

Police are looking for help from the public to find a missing man. 28-year-old Dusty Kehler of Grimshaw was last heard from at 2 p.m. on June 17th.

Kehler is described as 6’3″ and 178 pounds with a slim build, as well as brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing red and blue pajamas and Peace Regional RCMP says he may be driving a white 2003 GMC Yukon with the Alberta licence plate CJK 9269.

Anyone with information on Kehler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Peace Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.