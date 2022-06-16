- Advertisement -

The Westgate area of Grande Prairie is the next one on the list for construction, as crews will be out starting on Friday to repair the surface of the road and base structure on 104 Avenue between 116 Street and 118 Street and 118 Street between 101 Avenue and 104 Avenue.

The project includes some concrete and storm sewer repairs, line painting, and landscaping. The affected areas will be down to one lane while the work is ongoing and speed limits will be set at 30 kilometres per hour in construction zones. Sidewalks will still be accessible during construction.

The city says that that area will be worked on from Monday to Saturday, with work expected to be complete by mid-July, weather permitting.