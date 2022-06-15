- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Caelije Threefingers has been found safe, as per Peace Regional RCMP.

Peace Regional RCMP is looking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl. Caelije Threefingers of Red Deer, Alberta was last seen on June 15, 2022, at 3:10 p.m., at the Grimshaw Multiplex.

She is described as standing 5’7″, 120 pounds, with medium coloured skin, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a white backpack with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677.