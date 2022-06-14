- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie will be starting construction on both the east and west sides of the bridge on 84 Avenue on Wednesday, between Mission Heights Drive and 100 Street.

The work on the eastbound bridge includes concrete repairs on preserving the wall and curbs. While on the westbound crews will be pressure-injecting epoxy into cracks in the curbs.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and the speed limit is set at 30 kilometres per hour in the area of the work. The city adds that pedestrians will still be able to use the area under the bridge. The repairs on the bridge are estimated to be finished by the end of June.