Trina Moyles of Peace River is the recipient of the award 2022 Albert Literary Award for Best Memoir. Moyle’s Memoir entitled Lookout: Love, Solitude, and Searching for Wildfire in the Boreal Forest was chosen from more than 300 submissions.

Her memoir tells the story of her years as a wildfire lookout in northern Alberta. This is Moyle’s second book she has published, with the first being called Women Who Dig, which looks at female farmers around the world.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com will have a more detailed piece with an interview from Moyles in the coming days.

For more information, or if you would like to order a copy, visit this website.