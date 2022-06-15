- Advertisement -

Masks or face coverings are no longer required on public transit in the City of Grande Prairie. Previously, the mask mandate was lifted all over the city on February 28th, 2022 with some exceptions. People may be asked to wear masks in certain environments to keep themselves and others safe, like pharmacies, physiotherapy clinics, or family doctors’ offices.

A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday across the city and county. The move is in line with the province’s decision to move to Step 3 on June 13th, lifting all public health restrictions. The three-step plan was first implemented in February of 2022.