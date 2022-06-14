- Advertisement -

Users of Grande Prairie Accessible Transit can now book their rides online, with a new system in place.

The system allows people to track their rides and receive text message notifications the day before a scheduled ride, 15 minutes before the bus arrives, and the moment it arrives as well. Bookings can be made here.

Booking a ride by phone is still available by calling 780-830-RIDE(7433). The city says that they are working on developing an app for the service, which they hope to release later this year.