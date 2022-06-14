Listen Live
Grande Prairie Accessible Transit introduces online booking

By Mac Vincent
An accessible transit bus in operation (Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)
Users of Grande Prairie Accessible Transit can now book their rides online, with a new system in place.

The system allows people to track their rides and receive text message notifications the day before a scheduled ride, 15 minutes before the bus arrives, and the moment it arrives as well. Bookings can be made here.

Booking a ride by phone is still available by calling 780-830-RIDE(7433). The city says that they are working on developing an app for the service, which they hope to release later this year.

