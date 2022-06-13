- Advertisement -

Following an internal investigation of break and enter in Spirit River, RCMP has consulted the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team regarding the possibility of excessive force being used during an arrest.

On June 11th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Spirit River RCMP responded to a break and enter taking place in the rural area of the town. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested two suspects. One of the suspects was injured during the arrest and had to be sent to the hospital, where they stayed for observation.

ASIRT will look into RCMP training, policy, police response, and the duty status of the officers involved. The ASIRT investigation will be independent of the internal investigation.