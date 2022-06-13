- Advertisement -

Grande Cache RCMP has arrested a 33-year-old man in a hit-and-run investigation.

RCMP arrested Matthew Phillip Richards in Fort St. John, BC in an extensive investigation by Western Alberta GIS that dates back to March. On March 14th, 2021 at approximately 1:20 a.m., Grande Cache RCMP responded to a report of a male in a ditch on the Ghost Main Road who was suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. EMS arrived on the scene but the man was pronounced dead shortly after being transported.

Richards is charged with dangerous operation causing death, failing to remain at the scene when death is caused, and obstructing a peace officer. He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 4th, 2022.