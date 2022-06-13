- Advertisement -

Both a regular city council meeting and a council committee of the whole are taking place on Monday.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton and city council will officially declare June Pride Month and Recreation & Parks Month. A motion is also in order to approve the construction of an emergency shelter. The Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce put forward a statement regarding city council fighting for lower energy and distribution rates for people in Grande Prairie. As of now, no delegations are scheduled for the afternoon meeting.

During the committee of the whole meeting, council discussed options for turning the Grande Prairie Curling Centre into a year-round sports facility. Council members broke down Community Group Enhancement Funding options and amounts for seven different community groups, including the Peace Wapiti Skating Club.