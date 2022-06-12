- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Grande Prairie RCMP has located Waylon Engelbert and he is safe.

Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for help in finding a 19-year-old man. Waylon Engelbert was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 11th. Investigators believe he could still be in the local area.

Engelbert was last seen wearing a navy and brown plaid jacket, with blue jeans, and white running shoes. He is described as Caucasian, standing 5’7″, weighing 150lbs, with blonde hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Waylon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers.