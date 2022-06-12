- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie will begin installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of 108 Street and 132 Avenue on Monday. The city says that not many delays are expected during the work, but speed limits could be reduced and traffic may be down to one lane near the intersection. Trail access could be affected as well during construction.

Only the base of the new traffic signal is to be installed for the project. The contractor is expected to come back to install the remainder of the traffic signal this coming September.

The installation is expected to take about ten days to complete, weather permitting.