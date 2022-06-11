- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for help in finding a 43-year-old woman. April Stuart’s family explained to RCMP that she has not been seen or heard from since March of 2022. RCMP investigators believe she may be in the Edmonton area.

She is described as Métis, standing 5’6″, weighing 170 pounds, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes. RCMP and April’s family are concerned for her well-being and would like to verify that she is safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers.