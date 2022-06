- Advertisement -

No burning is allowed this weekend due to windy conditions in the forecast, while the Grande Prairie Forest Area wildfire danger level remains moderate.

Since the start of the season, 22 wildfires have burned in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. All 22 have been extinguished while burning a total of 8.44 hectares of land.

Campfires are still allowed this weekend. If you see smoke or a fire in the forest, call 310-FIRE (3473) to report it immediately.