For the first time in six months, the region that includes Grande Prairie did not have the lowest unemployment rate in the province.

The unemployment rate went unchanged at 4.7 per cent in May, however, the Camrose – Drumheller area saw a 1.1 per cent drop, putting it at the lowest in the province at 4.6 per cent.

Overall, Alberta’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also dropped to 5.3 per cent in May. That’s down from 5.9 per cent in April, and 6.8 per cent in February.