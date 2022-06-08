Listen Live
Spirit River ER to go without doctor for nearly 12 hours on Thursday

By Mac Vincent
The Emergency Department at the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River will be without physician coverage between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on June 9th.

During the closure, all emergency calls will be re-routed to the Fairview Health Complex, Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital, or Valleyview Health Centre. Nursing staff will remain on-site, providing triage and assessments. They will also be referring patients to emergency departments in surrounding communities if needed.

AHS says that people experiencing an emergency should still call 911, but for all other non-emergency inquiries, Health Link can be reached at 811, 24/7.

