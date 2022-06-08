- Advertisement -

Valleyview RCMP is looking for a man that allegedly impersonated a peace officer and attempted to enter a woman’s home.

On June 8th at approximately 1 a.m., Valleyview RCMP responded to a call at a property in the Valleyview area, after a woman reported a man had shown up at her door identifying himself as police and tried to enter her home. She closed the door and called the police immediately. The man then fled the scene in a black SUV.

The man is described as short, with a dark coloured full beard and mustache. He was wearing regular clothing at the time of the incident and a police vest over a great shirt, with the word police across the chest. He also spoke with a Spanish accent.

RCMP reminds people that they can always request identification from officers if they are in disbelief. Officers will carry a badge, plus a photo identification card with their name, date of birth, and a badge number.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345, or your local police department.