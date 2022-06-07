- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard will soon be off to Kansas to speak to American energy leaders as part of the Energy Council’s 2022 State and Provincial Trends in Energy and Environment conference.

Allard is set to lead a discussion about how Alberta could become a leader in North America in the energy industry. The conference will discuss issues like electricity grid reliability, emissions reduction, transboundary pipeline projects, and the energy sector’s workforce. She will also highlight the Energy Council Conference, which will be hosted in Banff later this year.

Allard is scheduled to take part in the meeting at Overland Park from June 9th to June 12th.