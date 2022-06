- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for help in locating a missing 39-year-old man, who was last seen in the Edmonton area on May 31st, 2022.

Mark Archibald is described as standing 5’5″, weighing 194 pounds, with blonde hair.

Authorities are concerned for his well-being and would like to verify that he is safe. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers.