High Prairie RCMP is asking for help in finding the person responsible for the death of a 34-year-old Grande Prairie woman.

At approximately 12:46 p.m. on July 29th, 2013, High Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of an unresponsive woman outside a home in Atikameg, Alberta. EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced Chantel Gail Savard of Grande Prairie deceased. Following an autopsy, the cause of the death was determined to be a homicide.

RCMP has been unable to find who is responsible for the death of Savard. Her family is pleading for help in finding the culprit.

Her daughter, Michelle, says, “9 years… It’s been 9 years since my mom was taken from us. 9 years and the wound is still as fresh as it was when they gave me the news. Please, we are begging you. If you have any information regarding what happened to my mom, call the police. Our family needs answers.”

Another family member says, “Somebody knows something, and living with that is going to eat them up. If you have any information regarding what happened to our daughter, our sister, our mother, please call the police. Our family needs answers, we need the truth and we need justice.”

RCMP is asking anyone who may have any information about Chantel’s death, to please contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370.