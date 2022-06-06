- Advertisement -

Six lives were lost to fatal opioid overdoses in Grande Prairie this February and March. According to new data from the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System, one death was recorded in February, while 5 were in March.

All ten deaths recorded since January of 2022 in Grande Prairie are the result of non-pharmaceutical opioids. Grande Prairie finished with the second-lowest rate in the province with 15.5 deaths per 100K in February, trailing only Fort McMurray which reported zero deaths. With a 77.7 rate of deaths per 100K for March, Grande Prairie with the second-highest rate in the province, trailing only Lethbridge at 94.7 deaths per 100K.

A total of 284 opioid-related deaths were recorded across the province over February and March. That brings the year-to-date total to 441 who have lost their lives.

Anyone in Alberta struggling with addiction can contact the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322 for support, information, and referral to services. The toll-free, confidential helpline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.