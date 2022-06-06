- Advertisement -

The fire advisory and fire ban have been lifted for the Grande Prairie Forest Area and the wildfire danger level has now dropped to moderate.

There are still four active wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Two are classified as being held, while the other two are under control. Since New Year’s Day, there have been a total of 21 wildfires in the zone, burning almost seven hectares of land.

People are reminded to call 310-FIRE (3743) if they spot smoke or a fire in the forest.