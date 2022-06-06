- Advertisement -

Alianna Moyer, a student at École St-Gérard is just ten years old, but she’s already fighting for a cause that’s close to her heart, doing what she can to help kids that have lost their hair after a cancer diagnosis.

Her mother, Magon says that originally the plan was to cut it off as soon as she could, but both of them discovered there is more to this donation.

“I’m a hairdresser by trade so I said to her if this is what we have to do let’s do our research. We found out that the cost is about $2,000 to make a wig.”

None of that seemed to deter her at all, according to Moyer.

“She asked me if we could just put off cutting her hair for a little while so that we could try and raise as much money as possible to send the wig with the hair to those who need it. She wants to try and raise those funds in the next couple of weeks. So far she’s raised $575.”

Moyer says this is essentially part two of the first fundraiser her daughter was a part of with the Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools.

“A friend of hers’ grandfather was affected by cancer. Her friend wanted to do a fundraiser in honour of him. Alianna and some of her other friends also found out that there are young girls within the school board that are also facing cancer treatment so they decided to put together a change drive. Between the five of them, they ended up raising just over $1,800 in three or four weeks. That money was then split among the three families.”

Alianna told her family that there was a young girl that had been in her kindergarten class who was in and out of classes most of the time through the end of kindergarten and most of grade one.

“We didn’t really know what was going on and it was described as some sort of sickness. The girl ended up opening up about the situation and told them that there were many girls who had lost their hair that were in treatment for cancer. That’s kind of what sparked her to cut off her own hair and donate it,” she adds.

Alianna will be cutting off her hair on June 18th. Donations can be made through email money transfer, magonmoyer@gmail.com with “cancer donation” as the subject.