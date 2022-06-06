- Advertisement -

George Takei is joining the growing list of attendees at Grande Con, a comic book style convention in Grande Prairie with all proceeds supporting Odyssey House. Takei is a social activist, Grammy-nominated recording artist, New York Times bestselling author, and best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek.

Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as the original Incredible Hulk, and Veronica Taylor, the voice actor of Ash Ketchum in Pokémon, will also be there.

“GrandeCon is built on Odyssey House’s guiding belief of inclusivity and empowerment,” said Odyssey House board vice president Jenna Canavan. ”To have a first-year guest like George Takei who embodies all these principles is something really special.”

He is scheduled to be at the event for the last two days, from July 16th to July 17th.