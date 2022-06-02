- Advertisement -

Another Peace Country representative wants to lead the United Conservative Party. Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen has registered as a contestant in the leadership race to replace Premier Jason Kenney.

In a social media post, Loewen says he has been blown away by the support he has received and will make a formal announcement in his hometown of Valleyview next week.

“I never saw myself having to do this, but I think it’s necessary to make the changes we need in government. I want to provide your voice—the people’s voice—a voice that has not been heard enough.”

Loewen was first elected in 2015 as a member of the Wildrose Party in the former electoral district of Grande Prairie – Smoky. He was ousted from the UCP in May 2021 and has sat as an independent MLA since.

Loewen’s registration comes just after Grande Prairie – Wapiti MLA Travis Toews’ announcement that he is also running for the party’s leadership, stepping down from his role as Finance Minister in the process. Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon will step into that position on an acting basis.