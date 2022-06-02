- Advertisement -

A fire advisory is in effect with the wildfire danger level for the Grande Prairie forest area set at very high.

The fire advisory suspends all existing fire permits excluding burn barrels, incinerators, and smokehouses. Any new fire permits are being reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis. Campfires are still allowed, but no other burning can take place without a valid fire permit.

Safe wood campfires, backyard fire pits, portable propane fire pits, gas or propane stoves and barbecues, and catalytic or infrared-style heaters can still be used.

As of now, there are no active wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. People are reminded to call 310-FIRE (3743) if they spot smoke or a fire in the forest.