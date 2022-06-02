- Advertisement -

The spray park in Muskoseepi Park is now open for the season, as per the City of Grande Prairie.

With the park open, it joins the South Bear Creek Beach Volleyball Washrooms, Crystal Lake Washrooms, Amphitheatre, Lion’s Park Washrooms, and Old Tourist Information Washrooms as facilities that have opened since May 2nd. The sani-dump stations located at Centre 2000 and South Bear Creek Park are also open.

The Lion’s Park spray park remains closed as of now. Officially, the park opened for the 2022 spring and summer seasons on June 1st. The spray park is open every day from noon until 7 p.m.