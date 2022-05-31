- Advertisement -

Two new construction projects begin this week in the City of Grande Prairie on 84 Avenue between 100 Street and Resources Road and on 100 Avenue between 98 Street and Landing Drive. On June 1st, 84 Avenue between 100 Street and Patterson Drive will be closed.

The first project begins on Wednesday, with roadwork on 84 Avenue as well as full replacement of the curb and gutter, full replacement of storm mains, and utility hole structures. Crews will also be installing a smart right turn-lane located at the east to southbound turn at 84 Avenue and Resources Road. A new catch basin is set to be installed on the north side of 84 Avenue, plus a new bus pad on the north side of 84 Avenue near 100 Street.

On June 2nd, construction starts on 100 Avenue between 98 Street and Landing Drive, closing down all but one lane with the speed limit set at 30 kilometres per hour. The construction includes replacing the road surface, expanding the sidewalks, and replacing adjacent infrastructure.

The city estimates that the projects will be completed by about mid-July.