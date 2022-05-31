- Advertisement -

Today at his ranch in Beaverlodge, Travis Toews, along with friends and family made the decision to run for the vacant leadership position in the United Conservative Party. Toews grew up in the Grande Prairie area and he has remained here ever since.

Toews has served as the President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance for the province, which he was first appointed to in 2019. He is also MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti.

“I am inspired by our movement, which is why I ran in 2019, and I believe that Albertans and our members can be inspired again,” said Toews. “I’m running to lead our party back to the foundations that united us. It’s time to lay aside our differences to focus on our shared vision, a hopeful future for our children and grandchildren, on the foundation of a free and prosperous Alberta.”

Toews says that he looks forward to connecting with Albertans from across the province to discuss the values that matter to them, and what they expect from their leaders.

“We must lead with strength and humility and return to the values that define us. We must take time to listen – to our members and to all Albertans, and we must learn from our missteps. We are better together, stronger in our diversity and in our unity,” he adds.

He also stepped down as Finance Minister for the province, effective immediately.