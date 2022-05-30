- Advertisement -

Aquatera Utilities Inc. will be taking on a short-term construction project on 100 Avenue, beginning on June 1st in Grande Prairie.

During construction, the westbound lanes on 100 Avenue, from 96 Street to 97 Street will be unavailable. Drivers will be detoured north on 96 Street and west on 108 Avenue to 100 Street, turning south to get back onto 100 Avenue. Aquatera says that people can also take 108 Avenue west and turn on 98 Street to return to 100 Avenue.

Anyone driving in the areas is asked to watch carefully for workers and obey all signage. Construction is estimated to be completed in five days.