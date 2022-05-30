Regular traffic signal inspection starts today in Grande Prairie, with city crews looking at 14 different intersections to ensure they are working properly and also structural integrity.
The city says that minimal traffic delays should be expected during the inspection, but lanes could be closed off while equipment is on the road to make way for the inspection of traffic signal poles.
The full list of intersections that are to be inspected is below.
115 Avenue and 100 Street
105 Avenue and 98 Street
84 Avenue and Mission Heights Drive
100 Street and 90 Avenue
116 Street north of 104 Avenue
68 Avenue west of 88a Street
84 Avenue and Resources Road
84 Avenue and Patterson Drive
132 Avenue and 116 Street
104 Avenue and 115 Street
68 Avenue and 100 Street
92 Avenue and Resources Road
109 Avenue and 108 Street
68 Avenue and 92 Street
The information collected during the inspections is used to plan further inspections or replacements if need be. The city estimates that the work will be completed by June, weather permitting.