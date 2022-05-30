- Advertisement -

Regular traffic signal inspection starts today in Grande Prairie, with city crews looking at 14 different intersections to ensure they are working properly and also structural integrity.

The city says that minimal traffic delays should be expected during the inspection, but lanes could be closed off while equipment is on the road to make way for the inspection of traffic signal poles.

The full list of intersections that are to be inspected is below.

115 Avenue and 100 Street

105 Avenue and 98 Street

84 Avenue and Mission Heights Drive

100 Street and 90 Avenue

116 Street north of 104 Avenue

68 Avenue west of 88a Street

84 Avenue and Resources Road

84 Avenue and Patterson Drive

132 Avenue and 116 Street

104 Avenue and 115 Street

68 Avenue and 100 Street

92 Avenue and Resources Road

109 Avenue and 108 Street

68 Avenue and 92 Street

- Advertisement -

The information collected during the inspections is used to plan further inspections or replacements if need be. The city estimates that the work will be completed by June, weather permitting.