- Advertisement -

Recent rain and cooler temperatures mean there is less of a risk of a wildfire sparking and spreading in the region. Environment Canada has dropped the wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area from high to moderate ahead of the weekend.

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 13 wildfires reported in the area that have burned nearly six hectares. Of those, 12 have been extinguished and one is listed as under control.

If you spot smoke or fire in the forest report it by calling 310-FIRE (3743).