The County of Grande Prairie in partnership with the Alberta Recycling Management Authority is inviting people to its annual recycling program at Bezanson School.

People are asked to bring any household hazardous waste for disposal, such as cleaners, chemicals, paint, batteries, used oil, propane tanks under 100 pounds, and tires. Computer equipment, televisions, cell phones, appliances, power tools, toys, audio-visual equipment, musical instruments, and more can be recycled or safely disposed of for free during the day. Recycling bins are available to dispose of tin, paper, cardboard, glass, and refundable bottles.

Proceeds from refundable bottles brought during the day will go towards the County’s Bottle Donation Program, which supports local non-profit and charitable organizations. Anyone who stops by with recyclables can enter to win prizes, including a Home Composter or a County Gift basket.

Unneeded items get recycled into new paint, lubricant oils for the transportation industry, flooring for arenas, crumb for new playgrounds, new electronics, and more.

The disposal site is located on 100 Street, south of 100 Avenue in Bezanson. It will be available on June 4th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If anyone is unable to attend and still looking to properly dispose of their unneeded items, they can drop off hazardous waste and recyclables for free at the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management and other facilities during regular hours of operation.