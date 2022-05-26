- Advertisement -

The County of Grande Prairie has selected Symon Pfau as the Clairmont Volunteer of the Year. Pfau has coached the Clairmont Minor Hockey Club for the past four years.

Pfau is known to be a coach that makes sure players have fun, learn, excel, and feel part of the team. Pfau has also been recognized as a consensus builder with families.

Pfau says it was a huge honour to receive the Volunteer of the Year Award, but he also gives thanks to others for helping him become a better coach.

“I felt very humbled and fortunate to be able to work with that group of kids and their parents. When you build a team, it takes a lot of commitment from players, coaches, and parents who put in endless hours behind the scenes. Being nominated means a lot and I feel honored to represent part of the hard work put into these kids,” he says.

Pfau believes strongly in positive reinforcement, building confidence, and teaching kids about the teamwork needed.

“If people see me as someone who helped their child’s love of playing sports, then I’m a successful coach. A kid will work really hard for you if they see you care about them

and what they like.”

Pfau also coaches the Grande Prairie Composite High School football team and is a teacher at the school.

“The County is fortunate to have thousands of dedicated and caring volunteers who make a significant difference to life in our communities,” says County Councillor Kurt Balderston. “It’s especially important to have individuals investing time in mentoring our youth.”

The Award is presented by the County of Grande Prairie to a nominated individual who has demonstrated dedication and excellence in volunteerism within the Hamlet. The Clairmont Volunteer of the Year Award program was created in 2016 and is organized by the County’s Wellington Resource Centre, Family, and Community Support Services (FCSS) Office.