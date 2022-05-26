- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is adding 26 more pads and picnic tables in various parks, starting with Lions Park. The focus of the project is to ensure that residents have a positive experience at parks across the city.

There will be a total of seven new picnic tables and pads at Lions Park, two at Crystal Ridge Park, one at Smith Park, one at Countryside North Park, 13 at Muskoseepi Park, and two at Mission Heights. The parks will remain open during construction.

The city is targeting early June as a goal to complete the project but it is weather dependent. The work on the new tables and pads began on May 17th.