Listen Live
type here...
HomeContestsGrandeCon 2022 Pet Cosplay Giveaway
Contests

GrandeCon 2022 Pet Cosplay Giveaway

Does your pet love getting dressed up as there favourite character from a movie, book or video game?

If they do, submit a photo of your pet dressed up in their cosplay costume and and tell us about their “Special Abilities” for your chance to win a fabulous Prize Pack for you both courtesy of GrandCon 2022 and Give A Dog A Bone Photography!

Prize Pack includes;
Two Weekend Passes to GrandeCon 2022, July 15th – 17th at the Bonnetts Energy Centre in Grande Prairie and a Signature Session Photoshoot and 11×14 Framed Print from Give A Dog A Bone Photography in Grande Prairie.

Ten Finalists will be chosen to where you the public will vote for your favourite photo from June 20th – 26th on the 2day FM Facebook page! The pet who receives the most votes wins!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday June 27th, 2022!

Stringam Law presents GrandeCon in support of Odyssey House. This massive event bringing together Geeks, Actors, Artists and Comic-book industry professionals. Whether meeting your favourite celebrihttps://www.grandecon.ca/ty, cosplaying or hunting for treasures, GrandeCon will be a weekend to remember!

Enter Now!

Photo submission accepted until June 19th, 2022.


Complete the form below to enter!

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Max. file size: 256 MB.
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

More

Contests

Spill the Tea

Kira Rogers -
Contests

Taking Care Of You In 2022

Kira Rogers -

In The News

2day FM